On Air Parking Celebrates Travel Bookings Increase 800% After US Reopening Announcement

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/08/2021 --On Air Parking, the cheap and affordable airport parking leader, is excited to celebrate travel bookings increasing by 800% shortly after the announcement of the United States reopening its international borders on November 8th, 2021. According to an article in the New York Times, travel booking sites such as Skyscanner have seen a spike in bookings, not only with international travel but domestic travel as well.



"We're in the middle of a massive travel boom," said On Air Parking CEO, Patrick Murray. "With the United States opening its international borders for the first time in almost two years, people are excited to finally be able to travel the world. What's amazing is that now people feel more comfortable booking their domestic travel as well as their international travel. This is excellent news for the holidays!"



Other websites, such as Expedia.com, have also seen spikes in travel bookings, from 28 percent to the United Kingdom, while travel to France has seen a 24 percent increase.



On Air Parking is dedicated to finding the cheapest off-airport parking that is both convenient and safe for everyone who travels. Complimentary shuttles are always available to take travelers to and from the airport to take one less stress off your mind.



This San Francisco-based startup first opened its doors in 2016 with its flagship locations of Denver, Atlanta, and Chicago. Since then, On Air Parking has seen amazing growth and now offers its services at major airports all across the country.



