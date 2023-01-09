On Air Parking Celebrates Travel Numbers Reported by TSA for January 2023

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/09/2023 --On Air Parking, the low-price leader of city and airport parking, celebrates the fantastic travel numbers reported by TSA so far for January, 2023. According to their numbers, 2023 is gearing up to rival 2019, the last year of normalcy before the Covid-19 pandemic. Travelers for January, 2023 trail 2019 by only about 19,000 passengers.



"We knew 2023 would bounce back, but this is better than we'd hoped," said On Air Parking CEO, Patrick Murray. "We're only a few days into January and these numbers are fantastic. It wouldn't surprise me at all if 2023 breaks 2019's numbers by the end of the month."



With travel numbers slowly climbing throughout 2022, travel for 2023 is gearing up to be one for the history books.



On Air Parking is dedicated to finding the cheapest off-airport parking that is both convenient and safe for everyone who travels. Complimentary shuttles are always available to take travelers to and from the airport to take one less stress off your mind.



This San Francisco-based startup first opened its doors in 2016 with its flagship locations of Denver, Atlanta, and Chicago. Since then, On Air Parking has seen amazing growth and now offers its services at major airports all across the country.



