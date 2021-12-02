On Air Parking Celebrates Tremendous Growth in Sales for the Holidays

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/02/2021 --On Air Parking, the leader in cheap and affordable city and airport parking, celebrates a tremendous growth in sales for the holiday season. While travelers are excited to come together with friends and family over the holidays, On Air Parking has seen a massive spike of 130% year-over-year growth in sales for 2021 when compared to this same season in 2020.



"This is growth unlike anything we've ever seen," said On Air Parking CEO, Patrick Murray. "One hundred thirty percent is a substantial increase in our year-over-year growth, and we couldn't be more delighted. The travel industry is finally on the rebound!"



With the United States opening its borders in November of 2021 to international travelers for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic began, the travel industry has enjoyed a booming growth in bookings for both the holidays of 2021 as well as vacations well into 2022.



On Air Parking is dedicated to finding the cheapest off-airport parking that is both convenient and safe for everyone who travels. Complimentary shuttles are always available to take travelers to and from the airport to take one less stress off your mind.



This San Francisco-based startup first opened its doors in 2016 with its flagship locations of Denver, Atlanta, and Chicago. Since then, On Air Parking has seen amazing growth and now offers its services at major airports all across the country.



To learn more or purchase local airport parking, visit https://www.onairparking.com/.



About On Air Parking

On Air Parking aims to disrupt the airport parking vertical by offering affordable off-airport parking options via reservations through their website and by phone. This San Francisco-based startup is present in 65 markets and guarantees 5-star parking at the lowest rates you'll find anywhere else. They offer free shuttle services to and from the airport and free cancellations, no questions asked. To purchase off-airport parking that's guaranteed and near your local airport, visit onairparking.com.