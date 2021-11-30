On Air Parking Celebrates United States as Number One Holiday Travel Destination

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/30/2021 --On Air Parking, the leader in cheap and affordable city and airport parking, celebrates the United States as the world's number one holiday travel destination. According to this article on Forbes.com, the United States stands head-and-shoulders above other travel destinations on the list at 21.1 percent, with Mexico and the Bahamas coming in a distant second and third at 14.8 percent and 5.8 percent respectively.



"It's not hard to figure out why the United States is the number one travel destination this holiday season," said On Air Parking CEO, Patrick Murray. "With our borders now finally open after the Covid-19 travel ban was lifted, we're about to see the travel industry boom for the holidays!"



The numbers for travel bookings have significantly increased during the 2021 holiday season, almost equaling the numbers seen during the 2019 season before the outbreak of Covid-19. With travel numbers on the rise, the industry expects 2022 to be the year we finally return to pre-Covid normalcy.



On Air Parking is dedicated to finding the cheapest off-airport parking that is both convenient and safe for everyone who travels. Complimentary shuttles are always available to take travelers to and from the airport to take one less stress off your mind.



This San Francisco-based startup first opened its doors in 2016 with its flagship locations of Atlanta, Chicago, and Denver. Since then, On Air Parking has seen amazing growth and now offers its services at major airports all across the country.



To learn more or purchase local airport parking, visit https://www.onairparking.com/.



