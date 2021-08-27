On Air Parking Celebrates Upcoming Music Festival Dogepalooza

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/27/2021 --On Air Parking, your low-price leader of cheap airport parking deals is excited to celebrate Dogepalooza, an upcoming music festival in Sugar Land, Texas, on October 9th in honor of the wildly popular cryptocurrency, Dogecoin, by offering a $2 off coupon for any parking booked on their website with the code "Dogepalooza." Artists such as Dionne Warwick and Chloe Flower are scheduled to perform at the festival.



"We're proud to accept Dogecoin at On Air Parking and offer this new $2 off coupon in celebration of Dogepalooza," said On Air Parking CEO Patrick Murray. "We've believed in cryptocurrency from day one and welcome crypto of all kinds for our reservations. It's been amazing to watch how far Dogecoin has come and exciting to see how far it goes!"



Dogecoin began its journey as a joke taking advantage of the popular "doge" meme with the face of a Shiba Inu dog. Creators Jackson Palmer and Billy Markus couldn't possibly have foreseen the rise to fame their little crypto has enjoyed ever since it turned the head of Elon Musk himself. Dogecoin's successful ride to fame will take it all the way to the moon, as this amusing digital currency will fully fund SpaceX's first moon mission.



On Air Parking is dedicated to finding the cheapest off-airport parking that is convenient and safe for everyone who travels. Complimentary shuttles are always available to take travelers to and from the airport to take one less stress off your mind.



This San Francisco-based startup first opened its doors in 2016 with its flagship locations of Denver, Atlanta, and Chicago. Since then, On Air Parking has seen tremendous growth and now offers its services at major airports all across the country.



