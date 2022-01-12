On Air Parking Celebrates Uptick in Travel Numbers for 2022

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/12/2022 --On Air Parking, the leader for low-price city and airport parking, is excited to celebrate the uptick of travel numbers for the first week of 2022. According to the checkpoint numbers recorded by TSA, there has been a marked increase of travelers in the first week of January 2022 as opposed to the same week in 2021.



"TSA travel numbers have doubled since this same week last year," said On Air Parking CEO, Patrick Murray. "We knew 2022 would be an amazing year for travel when we considered the record-breaking numbers we saw for the holidays. Business is booming and it doesn't appear to be stopping anytime soon!"



The travel industry expects numbers to continue to climb as spring and summer arrive with the onset of Covid booster shots. On Air Parking advises to book travel and parking early to avoid needing to postpone or cancel your family vacation.



On Air Parking is dedicated to finding the cheapest off-airport parking that is both convenient and safe for everyone who travels. Complimentary shuttles are always available to take travelers to and from the airport to take one less stress off your mind.



This San Francisco-based startup first opened its doors in 2016 with its flagship locations of Denver, Atlanta, and Chicago. Since then, On Air Parking has seen amazing growth and now offers its services at major airports all across the country.



