On Air Parking Celebrates US Ease of Travel Restrictions for Vaccinated Travelers from the UK and EU

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/29/2021 --Implemented over 18 months ago at the beginning of the pandemic, this move to ease restrictions means vaccinated travelers from overseas will not need to quarantine upon arrival in the United States.



"This is exciting news," said On Air Parking CEO, Patrick Murray. "It's been a long time since travelers have enjoyed the freedom to come into the States without needing to quarantine. Thanks to the vaccine, life is finally getting back to normal. As more travel restrictions are lifted, economies that were deeply affected by Covid-19 will bounce back, not only in the United States but globally as well."



According to reports from Reuters, the BBC, and also NPR, Jeff Zients announced the lifting of the travel restrictions into the United States from the UK and the EU on Monday, September 20th. This is not only an effort to ease travel but also a powerful statement on the efficacy of the vaccine for Covid-19, which has been shown to greatly reduce the spread of the virus.



