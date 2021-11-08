On Air Parking Celebrates US Reopening to Fully Vaccinated International Travelers on November 8th, 2021

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/08/2021 --On Air Parking, the low-price leader for cheap and affordable airport parking, celebrates the United States reopening its borders to international travelers on November, 8th, 2021. According to an article on Reuters.com, an order outlining new vaccine requirements was signed by President Joe Biden on Monday, October 25th. According to this order, all international travelers coming into the United States must be fully vaccinated.



"This is a history-making moment," said On Air Parking CEO, Patrick Murray. "Americans have been waiting for the world to go back to normal for a long time, and now our country is finally opening its international borders. The more people who are vaccinated, the faster we'll be able to get back to business as usual."



President Biden's new order allows certain travelers to be exempt from being fully vaccinated, including children under the age of 18 and people with underlying health conditions. If staying in the United States, people who are not vaccinated are required to be vaccinated within 60 days of arriving in the country.



