On Air Parking Continues Commitment to Keeping Travelers Safe from Covid-19

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/01/2021 --On Air Parking, a company that brings travelers fantastic deals on cheap airport parking is committed to keeping travelers safe during the global pandemic of Covid-19. They offer parking at more than ten California locations, including large airports like San Francisco International Airport (SFO), smaller airports like John Wayne Airport (SNA), and even downtown Los Angeles. California has lifted certain travel restrictions but still asks all out-of-state visitors who come into the state to quarantine for at least ten days. This makes public transit or ride-sharing a risk to utilize for travel purposes.



"Our company cares about the travelers who trust us for their parking needs," said On Air Parking CEO Patrick Murray. "With our 5-star services, you can skip public transit or ride-sharing and drive yourself to cut down on unnecessary contact outside your bubble. This is true not only in California but at our facilities all over the United States."



Slowly but surely, the State of California is opening its doors to tourism once again. Disneyland is opening its doors on April 30, 2021, after a year of closure, and several venues in Balboa Park are also opening throughout the month of April. Restrictions on restaurants are lifting as well. Soon enough, California should see tourism return to pre-Covid numbers.



On Air Parking aims to bring you the lowest off-airport parking rates at major airports all across the United States.



This San Francisco-based startup first opened its doors in 2016 with its flagship locations of Denver, Atlanta, and Chicago. Since then, On Air Parking has seen tremendous growth and now offers its services at major airports all across the country.



