On Air Parking Continues Exclusive Parking for Game Day in Green Bay, WI

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/27/2023 --On Air Parking, the low-price leader of city and airport parking, continues their exclusive parking deal this week to travelers in and around Green Bay, WI for game day on September 28th, with the Green Bay Packers! This fabulous parking special is offered once again at the low price of $30, with free metro to Lambeau Field.



"We had such an amazing response to our first Packers game day deal, we're doing it again!" said On Air Parking CEO, Frank Pinero. "If you missed it the first time around, then hop on the bus and kick off your game day by locking in this fantastic parking price!"



Spaces are limited, so book your parking today!



Along with parking in Green Bay, WI, On Air Parking also offers city and off-site airport parking at major airports all across the country. Whatever your parking needs, On Air Parking has you covered.



On Air Parking is dedicated to finding the cheapest off-airport parking that is both convenient and safe for everyone who travels. Complimentary shuttles are always available to take travelers to and from the airport to take one less stress off your mind.



This San Francisco-based startup first opened its doors in 2016 with its flagship locations of Denver, Atlanta, and Chicago. Since then, On Air Parking has seen amazing growth and now offers its services at major airports all across the country.



To learn more or purchase local airport parking, visit https://www.onairparking.com/.



About On Air Parking

On Air Parking aims to disrupt the airport parking vertical by offering affordable off-airport parking options via reservations through their website and by phone. This San Francisco-based startup is present in 77 markets nationally and guarantees 5-star parking at the lowest rates you'll find anywhere else. They offer free shuttle services to and from the airport and free cancellations, no questions asked. To purchase off-airport parking that's guaranteed and near your local airport, visit onairparking.com.