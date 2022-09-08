On Air Parking Delighted Road Trip Numbers for 2022 Are Up Compared to 2019

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/08/2022 --On Air Parking, the leader in low price city and airport parking, is delighted that the number of travelers going on a road trip for 2022 is up when compared to 2019. According to ustravel.org, road trips for 2022 have increased two percent over the pre-pandemic levels of 2019.



"This increased percentage of road trips is exciting to see," said On Air Parking CEO, Patrick Murray. "To watch them jump beyond the numbers of 2019 is unprecedented. It's so good to see the family road trip is on the rebound!"



Ustravel.org also reported for July 2022 that travel spending overall has surpassed 2019 levels by leaps and bounds, not only domestically, but traveling overseas as well.



On Air Parking is dedicated to finding the cheapest off-airport parking that is both convenient and safe for everyone who travels. Complimentary shuttles are always available to take travelers to and from the airport to take one less stress off your mind.



This San Francisco-based startup first opened its doors in 2016 with its flagship locations of Denver, Atlanta, and Chicago. Since then, On Air Parking has seen amazing growth and now offers its services at major airports all across the country.



About On Air Parking

