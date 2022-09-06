On Air Parking Ecstatic About Labor Day Travel Numbers

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/18/2022 --On Air Parking, the leader in low-price city and airport parking, is ecstatic about Labor Day travel numbers, which, according to this article on TravelPulse.com, is more than half of all American adults. During a recent travel survey, fifty three percent of US adults will be traveling for Labor Day, with the vast majority of those travels being road trips.



"These numbers are stunning. Literally stunning," said On Air Parking CEO, Patrick Murray. "This is a travel boom like we've never seen before. This means about 137 million Americans will be traveling for Labor Day weekend, getting in one last hurrah before school starts. The summer of 2022 is one for the record books!"



The majority of those traveling, around 93 million adults, will be traveling by car while an estimated 37 million will be traveling by airplane, as reported by TravelPulse.com.



On Air Parking is dedicated to finding the cheapest off-airport parking that is both convenient and safe for everyone who travels. Complimentary shuttles are always available to take travelers to and from the airport to take one less stress off your mind.



This San Francisco-based startup first opened its doors in 2016 with its flagship locations of Denver, Atlanta, and Chicago. Since then, On Air Parking has seen amazing growth and now offers its services at major airports all across the country.



To learn more or purchase local airport parking, visit https://www.onairparking.com/.



About On Air Parking

On Air Parking aims to disrupt the airport parking vertical by offering affordable off-airport parking options via reservations through their website and by phone. This San Francisco-based startup is present in 70 markets and guarantees 5-star parking at the lowest rates you'll find anywhere else. They offer free shuttle services to and from the airport and free cancellations, no questions asked. To purchase off-airport parking that's guaranteed and near your local airport, visit onairparking.com.