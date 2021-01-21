On Air Parking Encourages Vaccination

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/21/2021 --The day the COVID-19 vaccine finally arrived in the United States was a day of celebration for families across the country. From quarantining to wearing masks to losing loved ones amid this deadly pandemic, both the short and long-term effects of COVID-19 on families, jobs, and life as we know it cannot be understated. Now that a vaccine is available, there is a sliver of hope in the weeks and months. We'll be able to gather, work, eat out, and travel like we used to. With that goal in sight, On Air Parking aims to help you reunite with those you love by offering a fantastic discount for those who get the vaccine early.



"Yes, the vaccine rollout is a process, but we're taking every opportunity to applaud it sooner rather than later," said On Air Parking CEO Patrick Murray. "Our company is dedicated to helping friends, family, and loved ones come back together. This vaccine is a huge win for families across the country to reunite safely after a long absence, and we want to celebrate that!"



USA Today has a vaccine distribution table that currently shows most state's vaccination rates at about 4-5%, and the country as a whole is resting at 4.3% of people who have received at least one dose of vaccine. Until the vaccine becomes readily available to everyone, please continue to follow the CDC's guidelines to wear a mask, stay 6 ft apart and avoid crowds.



If you are wondering if you're eligible and where to get vaccinated, check the CDC's website and call your primary care provider or local health department. Once you receive your vaccine, go to On Air Parking's Facebook Page, and submit a picture or document of your vaccination through messenger, and On-Air Parking will send you a $5 off coupon.



