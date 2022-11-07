On Air Parking Excited About Rising Travel Numbers for Fall

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/07/2022 --On Air Parking, the leader for cheap and affordable parking for travelers, is excited about the rise in travel numbers for the fall season. According to an article on BusinessWire.com, 79% of domestic travelers, or 4 out of every 5 travelers, will be on vacation this fall, up from 74% from the summer of 2022.



"It's an amazing thing to see, more people traveling once the warmer weather has turned," said On Air Parking CEO, Patrick Murray. "And this summer was a record-breaker for travel! We're excited to see what fall, and the holidays, will bring."



Most travelers, about two thirds, will be taking weekend trips as opposed to vacations of a week or more during summer. Yet even so more people are hitting the road more often, and that is a very good thing.



On Air Parking is dedicated to finding the cheapest off-airport parking that is both convenient and safe for everyone who travels. Complimentary shuttles are always available to take travelers to and from the airport to take one less stress off your mind.



This San Francisco-based startup first opened its doors in 2016 with its flagship locations of Denver, Atlanta, and Chicago. Since then, On Air Parking has seen amazing growth and now offers its services at major airports all across the country.



To learn more or purchase local airport parking, visit https://www.onairparking.com/.



About On Air Parking

On Air Parking aims to disrupt the airport parking vertical by offering affordable off-airport parking options via reservations through their website and by phone. This San Francisco-based startup is present in 70 markets and guarantees 5-star parking at the lowest rates you'll find anywhere else. They offer free shuttle services to and from the airport and free cancellations, no questions asked. To purchase off-airport parking that's guaranteed and near your local airport, visit onairparking.com.