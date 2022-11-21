On Air Parking Excited as Florida's Airports/Cruise Terminals Reopen

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/21/2022 --On Air Parking, the leader for cheap and affordable parking for travelers, is excited for the reopening of Florida's airports and cruise terminals in the wake of two powerful hurricanes mere weeks apart: Ian and Nicole. According to an article on TravelPulse.com, Florida's terminals and airports are open and ready just in time for the busy Thanksgiving holiday.



"This is fantastic news," said On Air Parking CEO, Patrick Murray. "It looked like Florida was a little touch-and-go there for a bit with regards to traveling for the holidays, but with everything opened back up, friends and family can gather for Thanksgiving. We love to see it!"



While many airports and terminals briefly shut down due to intermittent weather, all airports and cruise ports are now open and have resumed business as usual.



