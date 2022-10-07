On Air Parking Excited for Back to the Future Screening at the Hollywood Bowl

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/04/2022 --On Air Parking, the leader in low price city and airport parking, is excited for the Back to the Future Screening with the LA Philharmonic at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, CA on August 5th-6th, 2022.



"This is more than a concert, this is an experience," said On Air Parking CEO, Patrick Murray. "There's nothing quite like a live performance of your favorite movie scores, and Alan Silvestri's score for Back to the Future is a masterpiece. We're here for it!"



Back to the Future is a movie franchise from the 80's and 90's featuring a teen boy and his time-traveling Delorean who travels back in time to ensure his parents' nuptials. Tickets to this event are available now. Book your parking through On Air Parking today.



On Air Parking is dedicated to finding the cheapest off-airport parking that is both convenient and safe for everyone who travels. Complimentary shuttles are always available to take travelers to and from the airport to take one less stress off your mind.



This San Francisco-based startup first opened its doors in 2016 with its flagship locations of Denver, Atlanta, and Chicago. Since then, On Air Parking has seen amazing growth and now offers its services at major airports all across the country.



