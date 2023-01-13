On Air Parking Excited for New 2023 Travel Trends

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/13/2023 --On Air Parking, the low-price leader of city and airport parking, is excited about new and interesting travel trends for 2023. According to an article on hospitalitynet.org, seventy-three percent of travelers are looking forward to travel plans for 2023, even more so than 2022. Three quarters of travelers say travel is still worth it, despite rising costs and uncertainty within the travel industry.



"So many people are rethinking travel," said On Air Parking CEO, Patrick Murray. "Road trips, camping trips, Airbnb's, you name it, people are doing it—and we're here for it! Travel might look different these days, but no one seems to be putting it off, but rather, rethinking new ways to go on vacation."



Popular travel trends for 2023 include health, wellness, and self-care vacations, as well as culture destinations and excellent food experiences.



On Air Parking is dedicated to finding the cheapest off-airport parking that is both convenient and safe for everyone who travels. Complimentary shuttles are always available to take travelers to and from the airport to take one less stress off your mind.



This San Francisco-based startup first opened its doors in 2016 with its flagship locations of Denver, Atlanta, and Chicago. Since then, On Air Parking has seen amazing growth and now offers its services at major airports all across the country.



