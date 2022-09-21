On Air Parking Excited for Only 49ers Home Football Game in San Francisco in September 2022

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/14/2022 --On Air Parking, the leader in low-price city and airport parking, is excited for the only 49ers home football game in San Francisco in September. This weekend, on September 18th, 2022, the 49ers will play the Seattle Seahawks at Levi's Stadium.



"I can't tell you how pumped I am for this game!" said On Air Parking CEO, Patrick Murray. "It's a home game in my home city. The crowd will be electric and they're playing another of my favorite West Coast teams, the Seahawks. If you're in San Francisco, we can help you find parking!"



The journey to cheaper parking began right here in the Golden City. On Air Parking is proud to call San Francisco its hometown. Tickets for this event can be found on Ticketmaster's website.



On Air Parking is dedicated to finding the cheapest off-airport parking that is both convenient and safe for everyone who travels. Complimentary shuttles are always available to take travelers to and from the airport to take one less stress off your mind.



This San Francisco-based startup first opened its doors in 2016 with its flagship locations of Denver, Atlanta, and Chicago. Since then, On Air Parking has seen amazing growth and now offers its services at major airports all across the country.



To learn more or purchase local airport parking, visit https://www.onairparking.com/.



