On Air Parking Excited for PAX East in Boston, MA This Weekend

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/19/2022 --On Air Parking, the leader in cheap and affordable city and airport parking, is excited for PAX East in Boston this weekend, April 21st through April 24th, 2022. PAX, which stands for Penny Arcade Expo, is a gaming convention that celebrates all types of games, from console games to tabletop games to role playing games, and welcomes any and all gamers to their convention. Often you'll find certain gaming and pop culture celebrities hanging out at PAX East as well.



"We look forward to PAX every year," said On Air Parking CEO, Patrick Murray. "PAX brings people from all walks of life together, bonding them through the love of gaming. It's all about having a great time playing games with friends you just met, and that camaraderie is what we love about PAX."



PAX East is held in Boston every year at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center. Booths are set up for various games and merch, celebs are available for signatures, and concerts abound for those who love the music of gaming.



On Air Parking is dedicated to finding the cheapest off-airport parking that is both convenient and safe for everyone who travels. Complimentary shuttles are always available to take travelers to and from the airport to take one less stress off your mind.



This San Francisco-based startup first opened its doors in 2016 with its flagship locations of Denver, Atlanta, and Chicago. Since then, On Air Parking has seen amazing growth and now offers its services at major airports all across the country.



To learn more or purchase local airport parking, visit https://www.onairparking.com/.



About On Air Parking

On Air Parking aims to disrupt the airport parking vertical by offering affordable off-airport parking options via reservations through their website and by phone. This San Francisco-based startup is present in 70 markets and guarantees 5-star parking at the lowest rates you'll find anywhere else. They offer free shuttle services to and from the airport and free cancellations, no questions asked. To purchase off-airport parking that's guaranteed and near your local airport, visit onairparking.com.