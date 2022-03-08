On Air Parking Excited for Sac Comic-Con in Sacramento, CA

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/08/2022 --On Air Parking, your leader in low-priced and cheap city and airport parking, is excited for the Sacramento Comic-Con, coming to Sacramento, CA on Sunday, March 13, 2022, to the Sac Convention Center. The Sac Comic-con is pleased to announce the attendance of voice actors Bob West, of Barney the Dinosaur fame, and Daniel Ross, the 3rd voice of Donald Duck.



"We love any kind of Comic-Con," said On Air Parking CEO, Patrick Murray. "The one in Sacramento is gearing up to be a fantastic convention with attendees dressed up as their favorite comic book characters and pop culture characters. It's always exciting when Comic-Con comes to town, and what better town than Sacramento?"



The Sacramento Comic-Con requires proof of full vaccination or a negative Covid-19 test within the past two days. Masks are also required.



On Air Parking is dedicated to finding the cheapest off-airport parking that is both convenient and safe for everyone who travels. Complimentary shuttles are always available to take travelers to and from the airport to take one less stress off your mind.



This San Francisco-based startup first opened its doors in 2016 with its flagship locations of Denver, Atlanta, and Chicago. Since then, On Air Parking has seen amazing growth and now offers its services at major airports all across the country.



To learn more or purchase local airport parking, visit https://www.onairparking.com/.



