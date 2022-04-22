On Air Parking Excited for San Diego Comic Fest in San Diego, CA This Weekend

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/22/2022 --On Air Parking, the leader in cheap and affordable city and airport parking, is excited for the San Diego Comic Fest in San Diego, CA, this weekend, April 21st through April 24th, 2022 at the Four Points by Sheraton. The San Diego Comic Fest was created in 2012 by Mike Towry, the same man who began the famed San Diego Comic-con. He believed San Diego needed a second Con celebrating comics that were reminiscent of the original Comic-cons of the 1960s.



"Pop culture is hot these days," said On Air Parking CEO, Patrick Murray. "Everyone has heard of the San Diego Comic-con. It's about time they heard of the San Diego Comic Fest as well. Same idea, smaller crowd. We're here for it!"



The San Diego Comic Fest is a Con presented by fans for fans. This year, they plan to celebrate the centennial of Gene Roddenbury, the beloved creator of the Star Trek series.



On Air Parking is dedicated to finding the cheapest off-airport parking that is both convenient and safe for everyone who travels. Complimentary shuttles are always available to take travelers to and from the airport to take one less stress off your mind.



This San Francisco-based startup first opened its doors in 2016 with its flagship locations of Denver, Atlanta, and Chicago. Since then, On Air Parking has seen amazing growth and now offers its services at major airports all across the country.



To learn more or purchase local airport parking, visit https://www.onairparking.com/.



About On Air Parking

On Air Parking aims to disrupt the airport parking vertical by offering affordable off-airport parking options via reservations through their website and by phone. This San Francisco-based startup is present in 70 markets and guarantees 5-star parking at the lowest rates you'll find anywhere else. They offer free shuttle services to and from the airport and free cancellations, no questions asked. To purchase off-airport parking that's guaranteed and near your local airport, visit onairparking.com.