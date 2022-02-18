On Air Parking Excited for the Great American Franchise Expo in Houston Texas

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/18/2022 --On Air Parking, the leader in cheap airport parking and city parking, is excited for the Great American Franchise Expo in Houston, Texas. Held at the Stafford Centre between the dates of February 18-20, 2022, the Great American Franchise Expo is specifically designed to cater to business owners who wish to own their own franchise, with past exhibitors including Bank of America, Tapout Fitness, and Wayback Burgers, just to name a few.



"We're excited for the expo this weekend!" said On Air Parking CEO, Patrick Murray. "I'm always a cheerleader when it comes to owning your own business. What better way to do a little research and make some connections than by going to the Great American Franchise Expo? You won't want to miss it!"



The Great American Franchise Expo in Houston is proud to partner with non-profit organizations such as Ronald McDonald House Charities and Feeding America. Through their expo, they offer exposure to various non-profits to make their reach a little wider.



On Air Parking is dedicated to finding the cheapest off-airport parking that is both convenient and safe for everyone who travels. Complimentary shuttles are always available to take travelers to and from the airport to take one less stress off your mind.



This San Francisco-based startup first opened its doors in 2016 with its flagship locations of Denver, Atlanta, and Chicago. Since then, On Air Parking has seen amazing growth and now offers its services at major airports all across the country.



To learn more or purchase local airport parking, visit https://www.onairparking.com/.



About On Air Parking

