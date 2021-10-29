On Air Parking Excited the US Travel Industry Has Bounced Back but in a New Way

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/29/2021 --A marked uptick in travel shows that people are venturing out in numbers not seen since before the Covid-19 pandemic, however in new and different ways.



"This pandemic has changed the face of travel, there's no question about it," said On Air Parking CEO, Patrick Murray. "But it hasn't been for the worse, rather, it's simply been different. Instead of long trips on an airplane, people are opting for road trips. Instead of staying at hotels, people find homes to rent on VRBO. People are choosing more outdoorsy travel, such as to zoos and national parks. We love to see creativity in travel, and it would seem that's what's happening."



NPR recently reported that although domestic travel is up, international travel is still down. However, that has not stopped travelers from going on family vacations. Clearly, national parks are favored over museums and amusement parks as well as house rentals over hotel stays. Rather than going to the city, trips to the country are where you'll find tourists these days. The US travel industry is enjoying a boom, but in different and creative ways.



