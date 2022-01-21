On Air Parking Excited to Celebrate Monster Jam in Sacramento, California

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/21/2022 --On Air Parking, the leader in low price city and airport parking, is excited to celebrate Monster Jam in Sacramento, California this weekend. Held at Sacramento's Golden 1 Center, this event is sure to bring both young and old to their feet. With classic monster trucks such as Grave Digger and Jurassic Attack, there's a little something for everyone.



"What a fantastic show," said On Air Parking CEO, Patrick Murray. "I've always loved the roar of monster trucks and the excitement of their antics. We're definitely here for Sacramento's Monster Jam, and we hope you'll join us!"



Sacramento's Monster Jam wants to remind visitors to wear appropriate face masks and practice social distancing while attending the event.



On Air Parking is dedicated to finding the cheapest off-airport parking that is both convenient and safe for everyone who travels. Complimentary shuttles are always available to take travelers to and from the airport to take one less stress off your mind.



This San Francisco-based startup first opened its doors in 2016 with its flagship locations of Denver, Atlanta, and Chicago. Since then, On Air Parking has seen amazing growth and now offers its services at major airports all across the country.



To learn more or purchase local airport parking, visit https://www.onairparking.com/.



About On Air Parking

On Air Parking aims to disrupt the airport parking vertical by offering affordable off-airport parking options via reservations through their website and by phone. This San Francisco-based startup is present in 65 markets and guarantees 5-star parking at the lowest rates you'll find anywhere else. They offer free shuttle services to and from the airport and free cancellations, no questions asked. To purchase off-airport parking that's guaranteed and near your local airport, visit onairparking.com.