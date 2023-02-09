On Air Parking Excited to Celebrate Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, AZ

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/09/2023 --On Air Parking, the low-price leader of city and airport parking, is excited to celebrate Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona! The two teams going head-to-head in 2023 are the Kansas City Chiefs vs. the Philadelphia Eagles.



"We are so excited to celebrate in Glendale this year," said On Air Parking CEO, Patrick Murray. "What's more American than the Super Bowl? Grab your nachos and face paint and come park with us!"



Don't miss the game in Glendale, AZ with our 5-star parking available in nearby Phoenix, AZ! Score a winning touchdown and book your parking today.



On Air Parking is dedicated to finding the cheapest off-airport parking that is both convenient and safe for everyone who travels. Complimentary shuttles are always available to take travelers to and from the airport to take one less stress off your mind.



This San Francisco-based startup first opened its doors in 2016 with its flagship locations of Denver, Atlanta, and Chicago. Since then, On Air Parking has seen amazing growth and now offers its services at major airports all across the country.



To learn more or purchase local airport parking, visit https://www.onairparking.com/.



About On Air Parking

On Air Parking aims to disrupt the airport parking vertical by offering affordable off-airport parking options via reservations through their website and by phone. This San Francisco-based startup is present in 77 markets nationally and guarantees 5-star parking at the lowest rates you'll find anywhere else. They offer free shuttle services to and from the airport and free cancellations, no questions asked. To purchase off-airport parking that's guaranteed and near your local airport, visit onairparking.com.