On Air Parking Excited to Celebrate the Day N Vegas Music Festival November 12th Through the 14th, 2021

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/10/2021 --On Air Parking, the leader in low price and cheap airport parking, is excited to celebrate the Day N Vegas Music Festival held in Las Vegas between November 12th through the 14th. This festival is open to children of all ages and will have food and drinks available. This festival has several new and upcoming talent performing as well as more seasoned performers.



"Las Vegas is one of our favorite cities," said On Air Parking CEO, Patrick Murray. "What better way to have a good time in Vegas than to attend the Day N Vegas Music Festival? We're excited to see concerts and festivals finally make a comeback after the lockdown of the Covid-19 pandemic. Let's get back to normal and have a little fun!"



The Day N Vegas Music Festival requires all attendees to show proof of being fully vaccinated or show proof of a negative Covid test. Food and drinks will be provided on-site including vegetarian and vegan options. This festival is completely cashless.



On Air Parking is dedicated to finding the cheapest off-airport parking that is both convenient and safe for everyone who travels. Complimentary shuttles are always available to take travelers to and from the airport to take one less stress off your mind.



This San Francisco-based startup first opened its doors in 2016 with its flagship locations of Denver, Atlanta, and Chicago. Since then, On Air Parking has seen amazing growth and now offers its services at major airports all across the country.



To learn more or purchase local airport parking, visit https://www.onairparking.com/



About On Air Parking

On Air Parking aims to disrupt the airport parking vertical by offering affordable off-airport parking options via reservations through their website and by phone. This San Francisco-based startup is present in 65 markets and guarantees 5-star parking at the lowest rates you'll find anywhere else. They offer free shuttle services to and from the airport and free cancellations, no questions asked. To purchase off-airport parking that's guaranteed and near your local airport, visit onairparking.com.