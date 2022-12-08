On Air Parking Excited to Celebrate Winterfest Boat Parade in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/08/2022 --On Air Parking, the leader for cheap and affordable parking for travelers, is excited to celebrate the Winterfest Boat Parade in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. Sponsored by the Seminole Hard Rock Cafe, this parade on the water is known by the International Festival and Events Association as one of the top twenty parades in the world, rubbing shoulders with parades the likes of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade and the Rose Parade.



"We are so excited for this," said On Air Parking CEO, Patrick Murray. "This parade is one-of-a-kind, being one hundred percent on the water. It's been a tradition for years and it's always been one of our favorites. You do not want to miss this spectacle!"



Reader's Digest voted Winterfest as one of the "100 Best Events in America." If you find yourself in the Ft. Lauderdale area, come on down to the waterfront and have yourself a grand ol' time!



On Air Parking is dedicated to finding the cheapest off-airport parking that is both convenient and safe for everyone who travels. Complimentary shuttles are always available to take travelers to and from the airport to take one less stress off your mind.



This San Francisco-based startup first opened its doors in 2016 with its flagship locations of Denver, Atlanta, and Chicago. Since then, On Air Parking has seen amazing growth and now offers its services at major airports all across the country.



