On Air Parking Excited to See Impact of Delta Variant Waning

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/29/2021 --Travelers are beginning to feel as if normalcy is returning as their confidence rebounds. In the past two weeks alone, the percentage of travelers' believing in the safety of domestic travel has jumped to 50.5% from 42.1%.



"This percentage spike in travel confidence is incredible," says On Air Parking CEO, Patrick Murray. "That's an 8% spike since the beginning of the month. There's no doubt about it, with the Delta Variant finally on the wane, people are more comfortable to travel, and the numbers prove it."



According to destinationanalysts.com, both Millennials and Baby Boomers are feeling back to normal with regards to travel with upticks in their confidence levels. Fall travel numbers are back to what they were this spring, which brings an excellent outlook for holiday travel in 2021.



On Air Parking is dedicated to finding the cheapest off-airport parking that is both convenient and safe for everyone who travels. Complimentary shuttles are always available to take travelers to and from the airport to take one less stress off your mind.



This San Francisco-based startup first opened its doors in 2016 with its flagship locations of Denver, Atlanta, and Chicago. They now have locations across the country. Since then, On Air Parking has seen amazing growth and now offers its services at major airports all across the country.



To learn more or purchase local airport parking, visit https://www.onairparking.com/



About On Air Parking

On Air Parking aims to disrupt the airport parking vertical by offering affordable off-airport parking options via reservations through their website and by phone. This San Francisco-based startup is present in 65 markets and guarantees 5-star parking at the lowest rates you'll find anywhere else. They offer free shuttle services to and from the airport and free cancellations, no questions asked. To purchase off-airport parking that's guaranteed and near your local airport, visit https://www.onairparking.com/.