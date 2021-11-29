On Air Parking Excited to See Surge in Cryptocurrency Prices

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/29/2021 --On Air Parking, the leader in cheap and affordable airport and city parking, is excited to see a marked surge in recent cryptocurrency prices. According to an article on livemint.com, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Bitcoin, and various other cryptos were trading with gains, most notably Bitcoin, which is up 127% this year well above $65,000.



"We're beyond delighted to see this gain by cryptocurrencies in the market today," said On Air Parking CEO, Patrick Murray. "Our company has always welcomed cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Dogecoin as payment, and to see this surge is promising indeed. It would seem this form of electronic currency is not a fun fad but will be around to stay. On Air Parking is excited to be here for it!"



Cryptocurrency is electronic currency bought and sold online. Bitcoin is the most popular, with Dogecoin earning its clout by fully funding SpaceX's first moon mission in 2022. The draw to electronic currency is the lack of big banking regulations. Investors love being able to buy and sell cryptocurrency without a middleman.



On Air Parking is dedicated to finding the cheapest off-airport parking that is both convenient and safe for everyone who travels.



This San Francisco-based startup first opened its doors in 2016 with its flagship locations of Denver, Atlanta, and Chicago. Since then, On Air Parking has seen amazing growth and now offers its services at major airports all across the country.



