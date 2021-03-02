On Air Parking Expands Affordable Airport Parking at the New Orleans International Airport

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/02/2021 --On Air Parking is pleased to open its doors for affordable parking in New Orleans, Louisiana. Whether flying in or out of the New Orleans International Airport, travelers can enjoy the fabulous opportunity for cheap airport parking with the service they have come to know and love from On Air Parking.



"We are so excited to expand into New Orleans for the very first time," said On Air Parking CEO Patrick Murray. "Now we get to put our 5-star service for cheap airport parking on display in the Big Easy!"



New Orleans is famous for all things creole, including crawfish boils, gumbo, and the French Quarter. If traveling for the love of jazz and blues this town is the perfect destination, as music lives on every corner especially during the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival. Tourists and locals alike also flock to New Orleans once a year to partake in Mardi Gras, a city-wide celebration.



On Air Parking's rates are the lowest parking rates available at the New Orleans International Airport for only $7.99 per day!



This San Francisco-based startup first opened its doors in 2016 with its flagship locations of Atlanta, Chicago, and Denver. Since then, On Air Parking has seen tremendous growth and now offers its services at major airports all across the country.



To learn more or purchase local airport parking, visit https://www.onairparking.com/.



