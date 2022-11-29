On Air Parking Floored by Thanksgiving 2022 Travel Numbers

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/29/2022 --On Air Parking, the leader for cheap and affordable parking for travelers, is floored by travel numbers for Thanksgiving 2022. According to an article on NY1.com, the TSA reports over 2.56 million travelers were screened returning home on Sunday after the Thanksgiving holiday. This number is more than were screened in 2021, and over double the amount of travelers in 2020.



"These numbers are staggering," said On Air Parking CEO, Patrick Murray. "More and more people are comfortable with traveling again two years after the Covid pandemic. It seems most of the country had an amazing Thanksgiving with friends and family."



These numbers didn't quite reach TSA's all-time high of 2.88 million in 2019, but there's considerable reason to believe that if this trend continues, 2023 will break all travel records.



On Air Parking is dedicated to finding the cheapest off-airport parking that is both convenient and safe for everyone who travels. Complimentary shuttles are always available to take travelers to and from the airport to take one less stress off your mind.



This San Francisco-based startup first opened its doors in 2016 with its flagship locations of Denver, Atlanta, and Chicago. Since then, On Air Parking has seen amazing growth and now offers its services at major airports all across the country.



To learn more or purchase local airport parking, visit https://www.onairparking.com/.



About On Air Parking

On Air Parking aims to disrupt the airport parking vertical by offering affordable off-airport parking options via reservations through their website and by phone. This San Francisco-based startup is present in 70 markets and guarantees 5-star parking at the lowest rates you'll find anywhere else. They offer free shuttle services to and from the airport and free cancellations, no questions asked. To purchase off-airport parking that's guaranteed and near your local airport, visit onairparking.com.