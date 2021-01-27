On Air Parking Helps Airbnb Customers in New York City

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/27/2021 --On Air Parking, the traveler's solution to pricey airport parking is expanding beyond airport parking by announcing their plan today to offer parking for Airbnb travelers in New York City. This expansion allows Airbnb patrons left without parking to take full advantage of On Air Parking's well-priced deals.



For over a decade, Airbnb has been the go-to company that offers a large variety of places to stay worldwide, from castles to camping. Their commitment to safely connect home-owners/renters with tourists and travelers of all kinds makes Airbnb an increasingly popular choice for visitors to New York City.



After recognizing a need for parking in a city where garage parking is costly, and street parking options are limited, On Air Parking has chosen to broaden its services and encourage all Airbnb travelers to make use of the convenience they offer. Choose from over ten famous New York Districts such as Times Square for first-time tourists and FiDi for those traveling for work.



"No parking at your Airbnb? No problem" said On Air Parking CEO Patrick Murray. "On Air Parking exists to provide affordable parking while traveling, and we're excited to expand into this new market. We aim to give Airbnb travelers convenient parking options while also ensuring they won't break the bank."



On Air Parking is known for its incredible off-airport parking packages and has partnered with local businesses to create fabulous parking deals as low as $9.99 per day in New York City. They give travelers a chance to reserve their parking days or weeks before their trip, with a free cancellation policy at any time.



Whether flying in and renting a car or driving from out of town, the best parking deals for your Airbnb can be found through On Air Parking. For the thousands of visitors to New York City who use Airbnb to rent rooms or apartments, On Air Parking's services will prove indispensable.



For further details on the parking available through On Air Parking or find your local airport, visit https://www.onairparking.com/.



