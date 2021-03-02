On Air Parking Introduces New Parking Option at San Jose International Airport

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/02/2021 --On Air Parking is proud to announce a brand-new option in airport parking in San Jose, California. Travelers flying in or out of the San Jose International Airport, whether on vacation or a business trip, now have a fantastic opportunity for cheap airport parking without the worry or the headache.



"This is the first time we've offered San Jose our cheap airport parking," said On Air Parking CEO Patrick Murray. "We're excited to expand our 5-star service throughout California, and especially now to travelers in the Silicon Valley."



San Jose is famous for its endless vineyards and wineries, such as the Testarossa Winery, and ties to the Silicon Valley tech companies. Travelers to San Jose can come and take a tour with Traeger Tours and get a taste of tech themselves! However, one of the most fantastic tourist attractions in San Jose would be the infamous Winchester Mystery House.



On Air Parking's rates are the lowest parking rates available at the San Jose International Airport at $7.99 per day!



This San Francisco-based startup first opened its doors in 2016 with its flagship locations of Atlanta, Chicago, and Denver. Since then, On Air Parking has seen incredible growth and now offers its services at major airports all across the country.



To learn more or purchase local airport parking, visit https://www.onairparking.com/.



About On Air Parking

On Air Parking aims to disrupt the airport parking vertical by offering affordable off-airport parking options via reservations through their website and by phone. This San Francisco-based startup is present in 35 markets and guarantees 5-star parking at the lowest rates you'll find anywhere else. They offer free shuttle services to and from the airport and free cancellations, no questions asked. To purchase off-airport parking that's guaranteed and near your local airport, visit onairparking.com.