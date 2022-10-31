On Air Parking Is Announces New Monthly Parking in Baltimore, MD

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/31/2022 --On Air Parking, the leader in cheap daily airport and city parking, is excited to announce a new monthly parking opportunity in Baltimore, MD. This new monthly parking option is a fantastic way for travelers to pay for long-term parking. Instead of choosing a range of days to park in Baltimore, you're now able to book your parking a month or more at a time.



"Baltimore is one of our busiest cities," said On Air Parking CEO, Patrick Murray. "It only made sense to offer our customers a monthly parking option here. We're excited to help our long-term parking travelers!"



On Air Parking has opened their new monthly parking options in Baltimore, New York City, and Austin, TX. For travelers booking trips upward of a month or more, this is very good news!



On Air Parking is dedicated to finding the cheapest off-airport parking that is both convenient and safe for everyone who travels. Complimentary shuttles are always available to take travelers to and from the airport to take one less stress off your mind.



This San Francisco-based startup first opened its doors in 2016 with its flagship locations of Denver, Atlanta, and Chicago. Since then, On Air Parking has seen amazing growth and now offers its services at major airports all across the country.



To learn more or purchase local airport parking, visit https://www.onairparking.com/.



About On Air Parking

On Air Parking aims to disrupt the airport parking vertical by offering affordable off-airport parking options via reservations through their website and by phone. This San Francisco-based startup is present in 70 markets and guarantees 5-star parking at the lowest rates you'll find anywhere else. They offer free shuttle services to and from the airport and free cancellations, no questions asked. To purchase off-airport parking that's guaranteed and near your local airport, visit onairparking.com.