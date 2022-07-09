On Air Parking Is Excited About the Travel Forecast of 2022

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/08/2022 --On Air Parking, the leader in low price city and airport parking, is excited about 2022's travel forecast from ustravel.org. According to the most recent forecast posted July 5th, 2022, travel numbers are predicted to remain robust, even amid rising gas prices and soaring inflation.



"It's summer and everyone wants to go on adventures," said On Air Parking CEO, Patrick Murray. "It's clear the cost of inflation might change some plans, but it won't cancel the vacation. Travelers are a resilient bunch. Where there's a will, there's a way!"



According to ustravel.org's travel forecast, leisure travel has exceeded levels seen before the pandemic, and business travel is up compared to last year. International travel is also looking to increase now that pre-departure testing has been discontinued by the CDC.



On Air Parking is dedicated to finding the cheapest off-airport parking that is both convenient and safe for everyone who travels. Complimentary shuttles are always available to take travelers to and from the airport to take one less stress off your mind.



This San Francisco-based startup first opened its doors in 2016 with its flagship locations of Denver, Atlanta, and Chicago. Since then, On Air Parking has seen amazing growth and now offers its services at major airports all across the country.



About On Air Parking

