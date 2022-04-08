On Air Parking Is Excited for New Travel Trends in 2022

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/08/2022 --On Air Parking, the leader of low-priced city and airport parking, is excited to look forward to new travel trends of 2022. According to this article on Barrons.com, the age of solo travel has come. More and more people are traveling by themselves to get away and clear their mind and feed their mental health. Families are also taking more and more generational vacations, meaning the whole extended family tags along as well.



"These new travel trends are fantastic," said On Air Parking CEO, Patrick Murray. "Now that quarantines and masks are lessening due to Covid-19 vaccinations and boosters, people are finally booking those dream vacations. How interesting to see the trend of solo vacations. Who saw that coming?"



Whether traveling alone or with the whole family, summer is coming, and it's time to book your vacation now.



On Air Parking is dedicated to finding the cheapest off-airport parking that is both convenient and safe for everyone who travels. Complimentary shuttles are always available to take travelers to and from the airport to take one less stress off your mind.



This San Francisco-based startup first opened its doors in 2016 with its flagship locations of Denver, Atlanta, and Chicago. Since then, On Air Parking has seen amazing growth and now offers its services at major airports all across the country.



To learn more or purchase local airport parking, visit https://www.onairparking.com/.



About On Air Parking

On Air Parking aims to disrupt the airport parking vertical by offering affordable off-airport parking options via reservations through their website and by phone. This San Francisco-based startup is present in 70 markets and guarantees 5-star parking at the lowest rates you'll find anywhere else. They offer free shuttle services to and from the airport and free cancellations, no questions asked. To purchase off-airport parking that's guaranteed and near your local airport, visit onairparking.com.