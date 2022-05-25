On Air Parking Is Excited for the Boom of Summer 2022 Travel

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/25/2022 --On Air Parking, your low price leader for city and airport parking, is excited for the boom of summer 2022 travel. According to prnewswire.com, 85% of Americans are planning road trips across the US this summer.



"It would seem there's about to be a travel boom," said On Air Parking CEO, Patrick Murray. "We're excited and here for it. The travel industry is well past due to bounce back. America is bringing back the summer road trip!"



It's not only the roadways that will see heavy traffic this year, but the airways as well. All modes of transportation will see a significant uptick in travel numbers during the summer of 2022.



On Air Parking is dedicated to finding the cheapest off-airport parking that is both convenient and safe for everyone who travels. Complimentary shuttles are always available to take travelers to and from the airport to take one less stress off your mind.



This San Francisco-based startup first opened its doors in 2016 with its flagship locations of Denver, Atlanta, and Chicago. Since then, On Air Parking has seen amazing growth and now offers its services at major airports all across the country.



To learn more or purchase local airport parking, visit https://www.onairparking.com/.



