On Air Parking Is Pleased to Announce No Waiting in Traffic when Booking Parking at Newark EWR Airport

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/15/2022 --On Air Parking, the leader in low-priced airport parking, is pleased to announce there is no waiting in traffic and no delays at Newark EWR Airport when you choose to book your parking with them. Newark EWR Airport is notorious for long waits and delays in their passenger pick up and drop off lanes. On Air Parking, however, offers a cheap and quick solution.



"We offer free shuttle service with all our parking," said On Air Parking CEO Patrick Murray. "Once parking is booked, you're guaranteed an easy trip into Newark EWR Airport. While traffic piles up for an hour-long wait, maybe even more, our shuttles run smoothly and on time, which means you'll be on time as well!"



At the low price of parking at $3.50 per day at Newark EWR Airport, you'll never be late to the gate again. Book today and take advantage of free shuttles into Newark today.



On Air Parking is dedicated to finding the cheapest off-airport parking that is both convenient and safe for everyone who travels. Complimentary shuttles are always available to take travelers to and from the airport to take one less stress off your mind.



This San Francisco-based startup first opened its doors in 2016 with its flagship locations of Denver, Atlanta, and Chicago. Since then, On Air Parking has seen amazing growth and now offers its services at major airports all across the country.



To learn more or purchase local airport parking, visit https://www.onairparking.com/.



About On Air Parking

On Air Parking aims to disrupt the airport parking vertical by offering affordable off-airport parking options via reservations through their website and by phone. This San Francisco-based startup is present in 70 markets and guarantees 5-star parking at the lowest rates you'll find anywhere else. They offer free shuttle services to and from the airport and free cancellations, no questions asked. To purchase off-airport parking that's guaranteed and near your local airport, visit onairparking.com.