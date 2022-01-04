On Air Parking Is Pleased to Announce the Hire of New Sales Representative

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/04/2022 --On Air Parking, the low-price leader in cheap and affordable airport parking, is pleased to announce the hire of Garrett Carlson, their newest sales representative. Carlson knows sales well, bringing in well over $100K in sales for his own company as an entrepreneur himself. In the first two months of working with On Air Parking, Carlson has managed to bring seven new accounts to the company.



"We are both excited and honored to hire Garrett as one of our sales reps," said On Air Parking CEO, Patrick Murray. "He has a wealth of knowledge about sales and has already brought tremendous value to the company. We can't wait to see how far he goes with us and we're so pleased he's chosen us to help further his career."



Carlson lives in Newport Beach, CA where he enjoys walking on the beach and surfing the waves. As an entrepreneur, he and two of his college friends book club shows and festivals throughout the Los Angeles area featuring electronic dance music, or EDM for short. He has been fantastically successful in that venture and aims to bring the same level of success to On Air Parking.



On Air Parking is dedicated to finding the cheapest off-airport parking that is both convenient and safe for everyone who travels. Complimentary shuttles are always available to take travelers to and from the airport to take one less stress off your mind.



This San Francisco-based startup first opened its doors in 2016 with its flagship locations of Denver, Atlanta, and Chicago. Since then, On Air Parking has seen amazing growth and now offers its services at major airports all across the country.



To learn more or purchase local airport parking, visit https://www.onairparking.com/.



