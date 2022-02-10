On Air Parking Is Pleased to Announce the Recruitment of a Company President

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/10/2022 --Today, popular parking deal website, On Air Parking, announced that it has recruited parking and business executive, Frank Pinero, to join their team as its President. Mr. Pinero will oversee day-to-day operations, finance, and business development with a focus on accelerating the company's growth.



"Already this year we have seen 400 percent growth in revenue over our pre-pandemic run rates in 2019," said Patrick Murray, Chairman and Co-Founder of On Air Parking. "To support this rapid expansion, which would put us on pace for $12 - $15 million in bookings, we have added new hires and departments for On Air. Hiring Frank, with his experience and know-how, is the last puzzle piece needed to double down on our efforts to expand beyond our 70 airport locations and into every major city across America for downtown parking."



Parking veteran and On Air Parking Co-Founder Brett Harwood said, "Frank comes to us with vast experience in and out of our industry and possesses all the skills—interpersonal and technical—to add immense value to our parking customers, parking clients, and exclusive travel partners."



When asked about the new opportunity and business focus, On Air's new President, Mr. Pinero added, "As the market leader in demand generation for airport parking, I am excited to extend our value proposition to other segments of the industry. The price savvy consumer is a powerful marketing block that we have built a trusted brand and deep loyalty with."



On Air Parking is dedicated to finding the cheapest off-airport parking that is both convenient and safe for everyone who travels. Complimentary shuttles are always available to take travelers to and from the airport to take one less stress off your mind.



This San Francisco-based startup first opened its doors in 2016 with its flagship locations of Denver, Atlanta, and Chicago. Since then, On Air Parking has seen amazing growth and now offers its services at major airports all across the country.



To learn more or purchase local airport parking, visit https://www.onairparking.com/.



About On Air Parking

On Air Parking aims to disrupt the airport parking vertical by offering affordable off-airport parking options via reservations through their website and by phone. This San Francisco-based startup is present in 70 markets and guarantees 5-star parking at the lowest rates you'll find anywhere else. They offer free shuttle services to and from the airport and free cancellations, no questions asked. To purchase off-airport parking that's guaranteed and near your local airport, visit onairparking.com.