On Air Parking Is Proud to Accept Dogecoin, the Only Cryptocurrency Going to the Moon

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/29/2021 --On Air Parking, the low-price leader in cheap deals for airport parking, has long accepted cryptocurrency as payment for their 5-star parking services. Among the digital currencies they accept is Dogecoin, a cryptocurrency that started out as a joke but has taken off, quite literally, to the moon. In an unprecedented move of financial genius, Elon Musk's SpaceX has announced a new mission that will launch in the first quarter of 2022, the "DOGE-1 Mission to the Moon." SpaceX accepts Dogecoin to fund the launch of this mission, which is the first launch of its kind.



"The world of cryptocurrency is unpredictable but so rewarding," said On Air Parking CEO Patrick Murray. "It's an honor for us to accept Dogecoin here at On Air Parking and watch how far this little 'joke' of a currency can go. Apparently, all the way to the moon and back!"



Dogecoin began as a joke between two software engineers named Billy Markus and Jackson Palmer. In poking fun at the famous "Doge" meme, they took the popular face of the meme, a Shiba Inu dog, and used it as the currency's logo. Not long after, this fun cryptocurrency caught the eye of Elon Musk and Snoop Dogg and has enjoyed a fast climb in popularity, solidifying Dogecoin as the first cryptocurrency to fund SpaceX's first moon mission.



On Air Parking is dedicated to offering convenient, safe, and the cheapest off-airport parking for everyone who travels. Complimentary shuttles are always available to take travelers to and from the airport to take one less stress off your mind.



This San Francisco-based startup first opened its doors in 2016 with its flagship locations of Denver, Atlanta, and Chicago. Since then, On Air Parking has seen tremendous growth and now offers its services at major airports all across the country.



