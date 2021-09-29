On Air Parking Is Proud to Celebrate World Tourism Day

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/29/2021 --This is a day that recognizes and raises awareness for the impact and importance of tourism on the value of economic growth. This year's theme is "Tourism for Inclusive Growth" which aims to shine a light on how tourism promotes inclusivity of all cultures and communities.



"We're excited to recognize World Tourism Day," said On Air Parking CEO, Patrick Murray. "We stand for everything this day recognizes, especially this year's theme. We firmly believe we must be inclusive to all people everywhere to have a positive impact on the world. Let's work together and make it happen."



World Tourism Day was first recognized by the United Nations World Tourism Organization in 1980. September 27th was chosen as the day to celebrate as it was the very day in 1970 that the UNWTO statutes were ratified. The UNWTO chooses a host country every year to recognize the impact of tourism across the globe, with Cote d'Ivoire being this year's host.



On Air Parking is dedicated to finding the cheapest off-airport parking that is both convenient and safe for everyone who travels. Complimentary shuttles are always available to take travelers to and from the airport to take one less stress off your mind.



This San Francisco-based startup first opened its doors in 2016 with its flagship locations of Denver, Atlanta, and Chicago. Since then, On Air Parking has seen amazing growth and now offers its services at major airports all across the country.



To learn more or purchase local airport parking, visit https://www.onairparking.com/



About On Air Parking

On Air Parking aims to disrupt the airport parking vertical by offering affordable off-airport parking options via reservations through their website and by phone. This San Francisco-based startup is present in 35 markets and guarantees 5-star parking at the lowest rates you'll find anywhere else. They offer free shuttle services to and from the airport and free cancellations, no questions asked. To purchase off-airport parking that's guaranteed and near your local airport, visit onairparking.com.