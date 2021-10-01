On Air Parking Is Proud to Promote Olivia Reynolds to Vice President of Business Development

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/01/2021 --Hired by On Air Parking as a sales representative in 2020, Ms. Reynolds certainly proved her merit, nurturing relationships with her partners while also taking on a full course class load at California State East Bay. Even with such a rigorous regimen of balancing work and school, that didn't stop Ms. Reynolds from graduating.



"Olivia is an inspiration," said On Air Parking CEO, Patrick Murray. "She is a light to all who know her, she works hard, and she gets things done. She's never ceased to impress me with everything she's able to handle. That's why promoting her to become our new Vice President of Business Development was the easiest decision we've ever made. We're excited to see how far she'll go in the months and years to come. Congratulations, Olivia!"



At the young age of 24, Ms. Reynolds' dedication to professionalism and growth has fast become one of On Air Parking's most valuable assets. Her passion for her company to grow and thrive through her motivation and resourcefulness is her greatest strength. Her fast-paced ability to learn on her feet, her empathy, level-headedness, and experience all work together to prove she's the obvious choice for management. With Ms. Reynolds as the new Vice President of Business Development, On Air Parking will flourish and continue to be the leader of cheap airport parking.



On Air Parking is dedicated to finding the cheapest off-airport parking that is both convenient and safe for everyone who travels. Complimentary shuttles are always available to take travelers to and from the airport to take one less stress off your mind.



This San Francisco-based startup first opened its doors in 2016 with its flagship locations of Denver, Atlanta, and Chicago. They now have locations across the country. Since then, On Air Parking has seen amazing growth and now offers its services at major airports all across the country.



To learn more or purchase local airport parking, visit https://www.onairparking.com/



About On Air Parking

On Air Parking aims to disrupt the airport parking vertical by offering affordable off-airport parking options via reservations through their website and by phone. This San Francisco-based startup is present in 35 markets and guarantees 5-star parking at the lowest rates you'll find anywhere else. They offer free shuttle services to and from the airport and free cancellations, no questions asked. To purchase off-airport parking that's guaranteed and near your local airport, visit onairparking.com.