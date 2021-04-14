On Air Parking Is the First Company to Offer a Parking Pass as an NFT

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/14/2021 --On Air Parking, a company that brings its 5-star service to travelers for cheap airport parking, is proud to offer its first-ever parking pass as an NFT. Not only that, they are the first off-airport parking service ever to offer one. On Air Parking has already embarked as a pioneer in cryptocurrency as payment by accepting various digital currencies to reserve airport and city parking. Now they are delighted to offer an annual parking pass as an NFT for parking in Journal Square, NJ.



"We are beyond ecstatic to bring this ground-breaking opportunity to our customers," said On Air Parking CEO Patrick Murray. "We've believed in crypto from day one and began providing travelers this option for payment earlier this year. To be the first company offering the public a digital parking pass as an NFT is a dream come true."



NFT's are known in the world of cryptocurrency as a non-fungible token. These are quite valuable in the digital realm as holders of NFTs have sole ownership of a non-duplicable digital certificate. In other words, once an NFT is created and owned, often a digital asset such as jpg, video, or gif, only the owner has rights to distribute or sell as they see fit. They might even program the code of an NFT so that it is not able to be used on specific digital platforms. Since NFT's are digital content, they are each unique and only in the owner's possession.



