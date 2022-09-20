On Air Parking Is Thrilled at the Increase of Leisure Travel for 2022

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/01/2022 --On Air Parking, the leader in low price city and airport parking, is thrilled at the increase of leisure travel in 2022. According to this article on mckinsey.com, travelers are vacationing in record numbers not seen since before the pandemic, and in fact, these numbers are greater than travel numbers logged for 2019.



"This is exciting news. Travelers aren't letting inflation stand in the way of their family vacation," said On Air Parking CEO, Patrick Murray. "Even with the rise in gas prices and airline tickets, people are excited to get out of the house and go somewhere new."



Mckinsey.com also reports travelers are determined to go on vacation, no matter the price tag. Many are compromising with vacations closer to home, or even taking more road trips to offset costs.



On Air Parking is dedicated to finding the cheapest off-airport parking that is both convenient and safe for everyone who travels. Complimentary shuttles are always available to take travelers to and from the airport to take one less stress off your mind.



This San Francisco-based startup first opened its doors in 2016 with its flagship locations of Denver, Atlanta, and Chicago. Since then, On Air Parking has seen amazing growth and now offers its services at major airports all across the country.



To learn more or purchase local airport parking, visit https://www.onairparking.com/.



