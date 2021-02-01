On Air Parking Launches at Charlottesville–Albemarle Airport in Virginia

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/01/2021 --On Air Parking Launches at Charlottesville–Albemarle Airport



Travelers in the Charlottesville, VA area can look forward to a new solution for expensive airport parking. On Air Parking is now offering affordable and convenient parking close to Charlottesville–Albemarle Airport. Travelers coming to visit the University of Virginia can also enjoy local treasures such as Michie Tavern ca. 1784 and The Albemarle Charlottesville Historical Society.



On Air Parking offers the lowest rates in the Charlottesville–Albemarle Airport market, with prices as low as $7.50/day.



"Charlottesville, Virginia is an area we were excited to launch in as there are so many historical and community events to check out," said On Air Parking CEO Patrick Murray. "Hopefully, this helps students and their families traveling back and forth to the University save money."



On Air Parking makes transport to the airport from the parking garage safe and convenient. On Air parking purchases always come with a free shuttle ride to bring travelers to and back from the airport for maximum comfort and ease.



The San Francisco-based startup first launched its popular parking deals in 2016, with pilot locations in Denver, Atlanta, and Chicago. They now have locations across the country.



To purchase parking at your local airport, visit https://www.onairparking.com/.



About On Air Parking

On Air Parking is an airport parking reservation company that aims to disrupt the airport parking vertical. Present in 55 markets, the San Francisco-based startup guarantees the cheapest rates at five-star parking facilities, with free cancellations and free shuttle services to get to and back from the airport. To purchase guaranteed off-airport parking near your local airport, visit onairparking.com.