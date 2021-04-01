On Air Parking Launches New Parking Option at Palm Beach International Airport

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/01/2021 --On Air Parking is excited to announce a new opportunity for cheap airport parking at the Palm Beach International Airport in Palm Beach, Florida. When travelers now fly in or out of Palm Beach, they have a fantastic new option for off-airport parking that won't break the bank. This is On Air Parking's first venture as a low-price parking leader at the PBI airport.



"We are delighted to bring our 5-star parking service to Palm Beach for the first time," said On Air Parking CEO Patrick Murray. "Our company has been expanding throughout the state of Florida, and it's our pleasure to be able to offer our fantastic parking deals to PBI travelers."



Palm Beach is home to Mar-a-Lago and the Everglades Club, two well-known resorts among the rich and famous. Palm Beach is also the location of several celebrity vacation homes, including those belonging to Leonardo DiCaprio and the Kardashian family.



On Air Parking's rates are the lowest parking rates available at the Palm Beach International Airport, as low as $6 per day!



This San Francisco-based startup first opened its doors in 2016 with its flagship locations of Denver, Atlanta, and Chicago. Since then, On Air Parking has seen tremendous growth and now offers its services at major airports all across the country.







