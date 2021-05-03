On Air Parking Launches New Parking Option at San Antonio International Airport

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/03/2021 --On Air Parking, a company that provides its 5-star service to travelers for cheap airport parking, announced today the launch of its platform at San Antonio International Airport in San Antonio, Texas.



Already present in 35 major markets across the United States, On Air Parking is on a mission to disrupt the traditional airport parking vertical while making the process of finding a spot ridiculously cheap and simple every time. And, by partnering exclusively with four and five-star facilities near the airport, the company is proud to guarantee quality, price, and terrific service to its customers.



"A rich heritage, vibrant culture, and well-known attractions make San Antonio a popular destination for travelers from around the world," said On Air Parking CEO Patrick Murray. "With reservations starting at only $3.49 per day, we're thrilled to bring our unbeatable parking experience to San Antonio International Airport so travelers can focus on exploring everything the Alamo City has to offer."



One of the nation's fastest-growing cities and the 7th largest population in the United States, San Antonio is known for its Tex-Mex cuisine, a 15-mile River Walk through the heart of the city, and of course, the world-famous Alamo.



On Air Parking, a San Francisco-based startup, first opened its doors in 2016 with flagship locations in Denver, Atlanta, and Chicago. Since then, On Air Parking has seen tremendous growth and now offers its services at major airports all across the country.



To learn more or purchase local airport parking, visit https://www.onairparking.com/.



About On Air Parking

On Air Parking aims to disrupt the airport parking vertical by offering affordable off-airport parking options via reservations through their website and by phone. This San Francisco-based startup is present in 35 markets and guarantees 5-star parking at the lowest you'll find anywhere else. They offer free shuttle services to and from the airport and free cancellations, no questions asked. To purchase off-airport parking that's guaranteed and near your local airport, visit onairparking.com.