On Air Parking Launches New Parking Options at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/18/2021 --On Air Parking, a company that provides its 5-star service to travelers for cheap airport parking, announced today the launch of its platform at John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) in New York City.



Already present in over 35 major markets across the United States, On Air Parking is on a mission to disrupt the traditional airport parking vertical while making the process of finding a spot ridiculously cheap and simple every time. And, by partnering exclusively with four and five-star facilities near the airport, the company is proud to guarantee the quality, price, and terrific service to its customers.



"While New York City is unparalleled for its culture and energy, its worldwide appeal can also make it an expensive place for people to work and live in," said Patrick Murray, CEO of On Air Parking. "We're excited to provide travelers with our unbeatable and cheap near-airport parking options so that they can focus on spending their money on the things in life that really matter."



As the busiest air passenger gateway into North America and the sixth-busiest airport in the United States, JFK oversaw more than 62 million passengers in 2019. Despite being located less than 20 miles from Manhattan, the average cost of a taxi ride to the airport is $52, a cost that encourages many travelers to seek out alternative means of transportation.



On Air Parking, a San Francisco-based startup first opened its doors in 2016 with flagship locations in Denver, Atlanta, and Chicago. Since then, On Air Parking has seen tremendous growth and now offers its services at major airports all across the country.



To learn more or purchase local airport parking, visit https://www.onairparking.com/.



