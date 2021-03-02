On Air Parking Launches New Parking Options at Raleigh-Durham International Airport

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/02/2021 --A brand-new avenue for travelers to park their cars has opened up in Raleigh, North Carolina, as On Air Parking announces their newest venue for cheap airport parking. Those who travel in or out of Raleigh-Durham International Airport now have a convenient and affordable parking option close to the airport. Raleigh is known for Pullen Park, one of the oldest amusement parks in the country that first opened in 1887. It is also home to the James B. Hunt Jr. Library on the North Carolina State University campus, often touted as the library of the future due to its bold design and dedication to innovation.



On Air Parking's rates are the lowest parking rates available at the Raleigh-Durham International Airport for only $3.90 per day. This makes it a go-to option for budget-conscious students and their families traveling back and forth to the local colleges and North Carolina State University.



"Raleigh, North Carolina is evolving with the times, and it is our honor to be a part of that," said On Air Parking CEO Patrick Murray. "Launching this new venture in Raleigh will give travelers a hassle-free option for cheap airport parking, and that is the vision of our company."



On Air Parking is dedicated to finding the cheapest off-airport parking and making it convenient and safe for everyone who travels. Complimentary shuttles are always available to take travelers to and from the airport to take one less stress off all traveler's minds.



This San Francisco-based startup first opened its doors in 2016 with its flagship locations of Atlanta, Chicago, and Denver. Since then, On Air Parking has seen tremendous growth and now offers its services at major airports all across the country.



To learn more or purchase local airport parking, visit https://www.onairparking.com/.



About On Air Parking

On Air Parking aims to disrupt the airport parking vertical by offering affordable off-airport parking options via reservations through their website and by phone. This San Francisco-based startup is present in 35 markets and guarantees 5-star parking at the lowest rates you'll find anywhere else. They offer free shuttle services to and from the airport and free cancellations, no questions asked. To purchase off-airport parking that's guaranteed and near your local airport, visit onairparking.com.